Check your tickets: $100,000 Encore prize sold in Windsor

Windsor lottery players are being asked to check their tickets after a $100,000 Encore ticket was sold in the city.

It was one of three Encore prize-winning tickets, each worth $100,000, sold in Burlington, Mississauga and Windsor.

The winning ticket for the Jan.4 Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw jackpot worth $5 million was sold in Woodbridge.

One Lotto 6/49 second prize-winning ticket worth $118,002 was sold in the Kawartha Lakes region.

Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with the Gold Ball Draw offering a $48 million jackpot and the Classic Draw offering a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw. Players have until 10:30 p.m. to purchase their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers.