Check your tickets: $15M Lotto Max winner sold in Vancouver
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Someone who bought a ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw in Vancouver will soon be $15 million richer.
The British Columbia Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket was sold in the city ahead of the Aug. 13 draw.
The winner matched all seven numbers to claim the jackpot prize. The approximate odds of doing so are one in 33,294,800, according to BCLC.
The winning numbers in Friday's draw were 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32 and 38. The bonus number was 6.
Whoever won the life-changing sum will have until Aug. 13, 2022 - one year after the draw date - to claim their prize.
-
O'Toole comes out against mandatory vaccinations for federal employees, travellersConservative Leader Erin O'Toole kicked off his election campaign Sunday with a speech that argued Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is putting Canadians' health at risk with an unnecessary vote.
-
Man and woman seriously injured in Chester Le shootingA man and woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle they were sitting in was shot numerous times in Toronto’s Chester Le neighbourhood overnight.
-
One more hot one before things cool off: This is your Saskatoon forecastWe've got one more above-seasonal day before the temperature drops in Saskatoon.
-
Should you cancel travel plans? A medical expert weighs inThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again urged a return to indoor mask-wearing, citing that even vaccinated people can get infected and pass COVID-19 to others. Meanwhile, many people have travel plans for the rest of the summer and the upcoming Labour Day holiday weekend. Should they cancel their vacations?
-
Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeoverThousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. U.S. troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.
-
Sunny start to the weekIt will be another warm, humid day in the Capital with plenty of sunshine to start the week.
-
First full day of election campaign kicks off with announcements from party leadersThe first full day of the federal election campaign begins today with Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Quebec.
-
Rideau Carleton Casino reopens todayThe Rideau Carleton Casino opens its doors this evening, one month after Ottawa and Ontario entered Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 16, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Aug. 16.