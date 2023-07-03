Check your tickets: 2 B.C. residents won 7-figure lottery prizes on Canada Day

Two B.C. residents became millionaires this Canada Day, and three others took home substantial lottery prizes of their own.

A winning ticket for the July 1 Lotto 6/49 draw was sold in Richmond, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation website.

That winner, who matched all six numbers to claim the draw's grand prize, will take home $2.5 million, splitting the $5 million jackpot with another winner from Western Canada.

In the same draw, a lottery player from Vancouver won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the gold ball draw. The gold ball was not drawn.

Three other B.C. tickets won $10,000 guaranteed prizes on July 1, as well, according to BCLC. Two of them were sold in Victoria, while the other was sold in Vancouver.

The odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816. The odds of winning a gold ball or guaranteed $1 million prize vary depending on the number of tickets sold for the draw.