Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot

Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, the OLG says. If you bought a ticket for Tuesday’s draw, OLG is advising you to check your ticket.

The United Counties of Prescott and Russell stretch from Ottawa’s eastern edge to the Ontario-Quebec border. They include eight municipalities: Alfred and Plantagenet, Casselman, Champlain, Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury, East Hawkesbury, The Nation and Russell.

Along with the jackpot, the second prize ticket worth just over $200,000 was sold in Mississauga. Three tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Mississauga, Barrie and York.

Players can check their tickets on the OLG’s website, using the OLG app or by calling the OLG at 1-866-891-8946. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

The $60 million jackpot is the biggest lottery win in Prescott and Russell since 2011, when Hawkesbury, Ont. couple JoAnn and Gaetan Champagne won $50 million.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $18 million.