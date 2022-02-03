What we know about the winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Ontario
One lucky Ontarian is now $5 million richer after purchasing a winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket.
In a news release issued Thursday morning, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) said that several winning tickets, including the LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, were drawn on Feb. 2.
The OLG is encouraging Ontarians to check their tickets to confirm if they are the winners.
The LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, worth $5 million, was sold in Mississauga, officials said. An additional $1 million prize was sold in Toronto.
Several ENCORE tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Toronto, Halton Region and Oxford County.
The next $5-million LOTTO 6/49 draw and Guaranteed $1 million prize is scheduled for Saturday.
Players can check their tickets using the OLG website or app, or they can use their dedicated phone line.
-
-
New HIV variant with more damaging health impacts discovered in NetherlandsResearchers in the Netherlands have discovered a 'highly virulent variant' of HIV that causes a more rapid decline in immune system strength and can result in more damaging health outcomes if not treated early.
-
China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycottsThe country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago launched a locked-down Winter Olympics on Friday, proudly projecting its might on the most global of stages even as some Western governments mounted a diplomatic boycott over the way China treats millions of its own people.
-
Another snow day for some students in OntarioThe Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board says their schools will be closed Friday.
-
School buses cancelled again across Windsor-Essex, select zones in Chatham-KentFor a third day in a row, poor weather and road conditions have cancelled all school bus routes in Windsor-Essex.
-
All school buses cancelled in Elgin County, TVDSB elementary schools closedFor the third day in a row, all school transportation vehicles have been cancelled for the day across Elgin County.
-
Statistics Canada to report January jobs figures and show Omicron's impactStatistics Canada is scheduled this morning to report on how the job market fared in January amid tightened restrictions as the Omicron variant spread.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and CancellationsHere is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
-