What we know about the winning $5 million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Ontario

One lucky Ontarian is now $5 million richer after purchasing a winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) said that several winning tickets, including the LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, were drawn on Feb. 2.

The OLG is encouraging Ontarians to check their tickets to confirm if they are the winners.

The LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, worth $5 million, was sold in Mississauga, officials said. An additional $1 million prize was sold in Toronto.

Several ENCORE tickets worth $100,000 were sold in Toronto, Halton Region and Oxford County.

The next $5-million LOTTO 6/49 draw and Guaranteed $1 million prize is scheduled for Saturday.

Players can check their tickets using the OLG website or app, or they can use their dedicated phone line.