Cheddar the cat: WECHS's 50,000 surgery

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society has announced their 50,000 public spay/neuter was performed on Saturday.

"Instead of taking a step back to celebrate this milestone in its operation, the WECHS is already planning for the next 50,000. With the support of an anonymous donor, the WECHS has launched a "Spay it Forward" fundraiser," said Melanie Coulter, executive director of WECHS.

All donations up to $5000 for the month of March will be matched dollar-to-dollar with funds supporting the WECHS community cat package, and will help subsidize feral cat spays and neuters.