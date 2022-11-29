Cheer on Canada in the World Cup at Barrie City Hall

Soccer fans are invited to cheer on Canada in the final World Cup game at Barrie City Hall.

"All are welcome to watch Canada take on Morocco on Thursday, December 1, at 10 a.m. in the City Hall Rotunda," the City stated in a release Tuesday.

Seating will be available, and no registration is required.

The City installed banners on the City Hall flag poles and inside the Rotunda to celebrate Canada's men's team playing in the World Cup for the second time in history.

The Look Company, a regional supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, provided the banners.