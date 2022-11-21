Cheer on Canada's World Cup team in Barrie's City Hall Rotunda
Now that the Grey Cup is over, it's perfectly acceptable to cheer on the Canadian men's football team in Qatar.
To that end, everyone is welcome to Barrie city hall to cheer on Canada in the World Cup on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. when the team takes on Belgium.
The game will be shown on a large television in the city hall's rotunda.
"This is only the second time Canada's men's team has made the World Cup, so it is an exciting moment in our history," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.
"There's nothing that unites us more as a community than sharing our national love for the greatest country in the world, Canada.
"Let's come together and cheer on Team Canada."
Related Story: Canadian defender Kennedy to miss World Cup
The last time Canada's national men's team qualified for the World Cup was in 1986.
Barrie City Hall is located at 70 Collier Street in Barrie.
-
Two injured in southeast Calgary collision; one person in life-threatening conditionA rollover crash involving two vehicles in Calgary’s southeast Tuesday evening sent two men to hospital – one in life-threatening condition.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lessonA Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Manitoba doctors address RSV and influenza concerns in Manitoba during town hallAs Manitoba continues to deal with high numbers of RSV and influenza A, the province's top doctor and the head of pediatric medicine at HSC's Children's Hospital talked with Manitobans during a telephone town hall.
-
Police seek public assistance to solve series of sexual assaults in northwest CalgaryCalgary police are looking to the public for help in the hunt for a suspect in a recent string of sexual assaults in the city's northwest.
-
VPD officers made, shared video that 'ridiculed' sexual harassment investigations: OPCC reportMembers of the Vancouver Police Department created and shared "a video appearing to ridicule and minimize the severity of sexual harassment investigations ongoing within the VPD," according to a report from the province's police watchdog.
-
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc showDocuments released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Overflow ER opens at BC Children's Hospital as surgical patients plead for informationBC Children's Hospital is seeing a "surge storm" in young patients, prompting the facility to open an overflow unit for their emergency department.
-
Some Maritimers ride rough road to financial recovery following FionaNearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes, some people are sill scrabbling to recover financially.