Cheerleading team of young girl who died in N.S. flood plan fundraiser for her family

After the devastating floods in Nova Scotia took four lives last weekend, the cheerleading team of one of the victims are planning to celebrate her life by wearing her favourite colour.

Six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish was one of the four victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm. She was described in her obituary as a “shining light” who was full of energy and loved cheerleading with her team Empire Athletics.

The cheer team made a post Saturday, mourning her passing, and announcing a fundraiser for the family.

“Passionate, fearless, energetic-this is how we, at EMPIRE Athletics, will forever remember our Natalie,” read the post.

Harnish was in her second season at Empire Athletics, and in that time, she made an impact on the team and staff.

“Doing cartwheels and backends on her water breaks, spending time with coach Maggie in her private lessons working to earn the perfect bridge and stunting and playing games with her teammates during practices,” the post added.

“She impacted not only her teammates but her coaching staff.”

Next week, the cheer team is inviting all teams of the Canadian cheerleading community to wear Harnish’s favourite colour, purple, and recognize the young athlete’s passion for the sport.

“Our goal is to crowd out social media feed with purple, acknowledging and celebrating this beautiful young athlete and her life,” read the post.

In addition to the wearing purple, the team is also working on memorial bows, which are bright tye-dye colours and feature a purple ‘N’. All proceeds from the sales of the bow will go back to Harnish’s family.

A GoFundMe page was also set up for Harnish’s family.

Harnish’s celebration of life will take place at the Brooklyn Fire Hall in Newport, N.S., at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Empire Athletics Windsor location is also offering free child care and a place to drop off kids while attending the services.

