'Cheers in front of the courtroom': Reaction after Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial verdict
Fans of Johnny Depp gathering outside the Fairfax, Va. courthouse burst into repeated cheers as the verdict in the libel lawsuit between Depp and Amber Heard was read out by the jury.
-
-
The 39th CHEO Telethon is Sunday on CTV OttawaThe CHEO Telethon is set for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa.
-
Former Ottawa police chief to speak publicly for first time since 'Freedom Convoy'Peter Sloly is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary committee looking at possibly expanding the federal jurisdiction of security in the parliamentary precinct.
-
Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario electionPolling stations in Ottawa and across Ontario will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
-
Sudbury man to release his second video gameChris LaRue is getting ready to release a spinoff of his video game Tall Poppy sometime this year.
-
Man dead after worksite incident in CaledonOne person is dead after a worksite incident in Caledon Wednesday.
-
North Bay parent concerned over used needles left in public placesMagan Pringle says her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter almost picked up a used needle at a public beach in North Bay.
-
'It’s vindicating': B.C. man to receive compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injuryMore than a year after becoming partially paralyzed following his COVID-19 vaccine, a B.C. man has become one of the first in the country to be approved for compensation through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer at Mass Casualty Commission seeks rule change to allow all questioningThe Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a round table to a handful of attendees.