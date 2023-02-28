'Cheers me up': Sherwood Park seniors enjoying day program that pairs them up with children

A day program in Alberta is helping Sherwood Park residents make new friends. The participants? Children ages four to six, and seniors.

It's a pilot program called A Day in the Park. The eight children and nine seniors spend the whole day together, playing games and socializing.

"It is a wellness day program, so we focus on increasing people’s wellbeing, so that’s looking at their whole aspect of living right. Emotional, social, cognitive, physical," said director Erin Dickinson.

Dickinson says research has found seniors who spend time with children feel less isolated and see more improvements in their overall well-being.

"Our grand friends are really appreciating having them around. Sometimes it’s taking them back to when their kids were younger, or when their grandkids used to be younger."

"It’s been great to watch them with the grand friends and actually step up and come out of their regular bubble than they're normally in, and see a different side of them."

'THEY'RE SO ENERGETIC'

Rudy Nothof,88, has four adult children, and loves the day program.

"It’s fun because as I said, they’ve long grown up, and it’s just fun to play with the kids."

"They’re so energetic," he said with a laugh.

Paul McCracken is another participant.

"It’s been terrific. It’s been more fun than I thought it would be."

He says he looks forward to coming to the program every week.

"I think, 'I’m going again,' and that cheers me up."

Tuesday marks the last day of the program, but Dickinson hopes to start a new session in April.

She's also hoping to see the program expanded.

"We would love to run two days a week, so not only Tuesdays but Fridays also, that would be our dream goal. We love this space, but we’d also like a bigger space one day too."

You can find more information on the program online, by calling 780-471-1977 or by emailing adip@dayprograms.ca.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon.