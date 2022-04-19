'Cheers to Hope': WE-Spark Health Institute hosting first event

WE-Spark Health Institute is hosting its first fundraising event to support health care innovation in Windsor/Essex.

“WE-Spark officially launched in March 2020, just as a world-wide pandemic was at our doorstep,” said executive director Dr. Lisa Porter. “Now we have an opportunity to gather in person to showcase the incredible research happening across our region, recognize the people behind all the great work, and focus our efforts on ensuring we can continue to support health research in the future.”

The “Cheers to Hope” event will raise funds for health research grants that bring together experts from its four partner institutions – Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor and Windsor Regional Hospital – as well as collaborators across Windsor/Essex , Canada, and internationally.

“Our local research community went into overdrive to activate and operationalize a large number of critical projects,” said Porter. “Within a month of the pandemic declaration, we launched our WE-SPARK COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants Program awarding funds for 21 projects with hundreds of collaborators.”

She said a number of initiatives had immediate impact, such as supplying evidence-based homemade facemasks for healthcare workers, and longer-term impact including wastewater monitoring and testing for COVID-19 and other emerging infectious outbreaks.

WE-SPARK has awarded 52 grants totaling $776,725 with researchers across diverse disciplines and areas of expertise. Calls for grant proposals are issued every year and are evaluated and awarded using a rigorous review process with external reviewers as well as representatives across the four partner institutions.

Cheers to Hope will be held 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 27 at the Essex Golf & Country Club. Tickets can be purchased here.