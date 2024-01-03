Cheers to safety: Festive RIDE blitz boosts enforcement, rings in more charges
After more than 2,000 Festive RIDE campaigns that saw over 13,000 vehicles, the numbers are in.
Across the 13 detachments in the west region, a total of 353 impaired driving charges were laid, 55 warn-rage suspensions
BY DETACHMENT
Middlesex: 228 RIDE events, 41 impaired charges, seven warn-range suspensions
Huron: 332 RIDE events, 26 impaired charges, six warn-range suspensions
Perth: 184 RIDE events, 11 impaired charges, three warn-range suspensions
Oxford: 246 RIDE events, 26 impaired chares, three warn-range suspensions
Essex: 247 RIDE events, 59 impaired charges, seven warn-range suspensions
"West Region OPP will continue efforts to get impaired drivers off the road beyond the holiday season and throughout the year,” said Insp. Mike McConnell. “Drivers can expect to see RIDE checkpoints in their area at any time. Impaired driving is one of the leading causes of death, injury and property damage on Ontario roadways and it's entirely preventable.”
The annual Festive RIDE campaign started Nov. 16, 2023 and wrapped up on Jan. 1, 2024.
