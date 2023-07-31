Chelmsford farmer gets cows back after weekend escape

A farmer in the Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury has his cattle back after several escaped over the weekend.

Mike Belanger's farm is located on Montee Principale and nearby fellow farmer Natasha Lebel-Locking said he showed up in her backyard Sunday looking for the bull and four brown and white cows.

"He went to feed them and they sneaked out of his fence," she said.

Lebel-Locki, who lives on Montee Rouleau a block away, said her farm backs onto the bush.

"He was riding the pole line looking for his cows," she said.

Cows escaping is pretty common she said, adding two of her own cows are currently "in jail" because they wouldn't stay in the yard and she got tired of chasing them in the rain.

Carole Gascon said she came across the bull in the middle of Montee Principale between Seguin Street and Don Poulin Potatoes around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night and almost hit it.

The rural road has no street lights.

She turned her vehicle around to take a video of the animal who meandered off the road and back home around the gate of JP & Sons, owned by Belanger. Watch the video above.

Belanger told CTV News in a phone interview Monday morning that all of the cattle has been found and returned.