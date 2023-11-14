iHeartRadio

Chelsea Handler coming to the Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton


Chelsea Handler is shown in a handout photo from her stand-up special 'Uganda Be Kidding Me Live.' (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ho-Netflix)

Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to Edmonton in 2024.

The Chelsea Lately star will take the stage at the Jubilee Auditorium on Jan. 19.

The event is part of her Little Big B**ch tour, which has stops across the U.S. and Canada, including Montreal, Toronto, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online.

