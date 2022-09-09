Chelsey, Ont. hospital returns to ‘indefinite’ overnight ER closure

After returning to 24-hour care in June, the Chesley Hospital is resuming an “indefinite” overnight ER closure, starting Friday.

A shortage of nurses is to blame, say hospital officials.

“Although our team of incredible nurses has made a significant effort to try and fill as many vacant shifts as possible, and our leaders have dedicated a large majority of their time to stabilizing nursing staff levels within our organization, including working some shifts, the reality is that there just are not enough nurses in the system to continue providing the level of service that has been provided to date,” said Michael Barrett, South Bruce Grey Health Centre President and CEO.

Chesley’s Emergency Room was closed from September 2019 until June 2022.

The use of “agency nurses” amongst other initiatives allowed the resumption of 24-hour care. But, Barrett says the nursing shortage has gotten worse this summer and the return to 12-hour care was a necessity.

“This is certainly not the decision we wanted to make, but we will only operate if we can provide safe care to the patients we serve,” he says.

Chesley’s Emergency Room will close from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. starting Friday.

There is no end date to the overnight closure. A similar overnight ER closure has been in effect at the Clinton Public Hospital since December 2019.