A construction worker near Chemainus was taken to hospital after being struck by a tire that came off a flatbed truck Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway north of the Mount Sicker Road intersection.

RCMP responded to the incident and say the worker was taken to hospital by air ambulance. The worker’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The flatbed truck was travelling northbound when its rear driver's side tire came off near the Chemainus River bridge.

Northbound traffic was rerouted for about a half-hour and was then reduced to a single lane.

WorkSafeBC is also involved in the investigation.