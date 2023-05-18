Chemainus River bridges to get seismic upgrades

Bridges over the Chemainus River are getting a big upgrade at a cost of $10.4 million.

The bridges on Highway 1 into Chemainus, known as Truss Bridge and Arch Bridge, will get seismic upgrades, deck and joint replacements, and a recoating for Truss Bridge.

The project, awarded to Kingston Construction Ltd., is expected to extend the life and reliability of the bridges.

During construction, crews will work to minimize traffic delays, maintaining continuous two-way traffic, with one lane open in each direction. Pedestrian sidewalks will also stay open.

Truss Bridge and Arch Bridge will be closed down one at a time during upgrades.

Drivers are reminded to drive slow in construction zones, and watch out for traffic control personnel.

Work will begin in the coming weeks and be completed in the winter of 2024.