'Chemical agents' deployed as police respond to assault in New Westminster

Police descended on a New Westminster neighbourhood early Tuesday morning following an assault officers say they witnessed.

Members of the New Westminster Police Department were called to an address on Surrey Street, near Richmond Street, shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an assault.

The department said its members at the scene witnessed part of the assault. They say they saw a man assaulting a woman.

According to the NWPD, the man noticed police and ran into a nearby home, locking the doors after entering. The victim of the assault was tended to by police, while officers tried to get the man to surrender.

When the man refused to come outside, the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team and Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services were called to aid in the arrest.

The ERT is called in for more dangerous situations, as its members have been trained in specific tactics. They've been trained to respond to serious arrest warrants, hostage situations, penetrating blockades and engaging in close-quarter combat, according to the RCMP.

Police said "diversionary devices" and "less lethal chemical agents" were used in the arrest. Officers did not give further details, but these devices and agents can include flashbangs and tear gas.

The man was found inside the home and taken into custody.

Police said they'll be recommending an aggravated assault charge against a 25-year-old from Coquitlam. As he has not been formally charged, he has not been publicly identified.

The NWPD said officers are still working to determine what led to the assault, and how the victim and suspect know each other.

The department thanked residents of the area for their patience and co-operation during the arrest.