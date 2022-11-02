Chemical spill leads to evacuations in Tillsonburg

A chemical spill in Tillsonburg, Ont. has resulted in road closures and evacuations.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the spill originated at a business on London Street. Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have shut down several roads in the area of Broadway and London streets and the area is closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Firefighters are evacuating people away from the area, OPP Const. Patti Cote said.

As of 4:30 p.m. Cote said she hadn’t been notified of any injuries.

At this point, the chemical that spilled is unknown.

There is no word yet on how long road closures will last.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

#OxfordOPP is on scene with Fire Services on London St in @TillsonburgTown and have roads closed at Broadway & Oxford St., Broadway & London St., London St.& Bidwell St., and John Pound Rd & Bloomer St. Avoid the area while evacuation efforts are occurring, updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/9qg2vQVCAN