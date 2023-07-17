London fire works to contain 'large chemical spill' in southeast London

Emergency crews responded to a large chemical spill in London early Monday morning

It happened at the Diversey plant on Green Valley Road.

“Our crews arrived on scene. Evacuation was in progress. The spill is contained to the rear portion of this plant,” said London fire Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

“We were met at the gate here by the staff which gave us pertinent information of the product which is a food grade cleanser. So at this point, copious amounts of water are being applied to the truck that was being loaded, as well as the area and the shipping bays,” Shewell added.

The chemical that was spilled is called Pascal, use in a wide range of cleaning-in-place applications in the food and beverage industry.

“There was a little bit of off gassing early, and the MOE [Ministry of Environment] has been contacted. We do have crews from our hazmat tech division here on scene and everything is well in control,” said Shewell.

Company officials declined to speak to CTV News on camera but did say through Shewell that their internal precautions worked as intended and the spill was contained to the property.

“We are working together with London fire to make sure we can move forward and there is no danger to the public,” said a company official.

The company also said it is thankful for London fire response and that there were no injuries.

According to its website, Diversey is a provider of cleaning and hygiene products that serves the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, food service, retail, and facility management markets.

As a precaution, London Police had the road closed for about a half hour before letting cars, and a backlog of transport trucks through.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley