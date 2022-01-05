CHEO holding town hall for parents and caregivers
As many parents deal with another round of school closures and restrictions starting today, CHEO is offering to help them cope.
The hospital is holding a town hall for parents and caregivers Thursday night, including those who regularly go to CHEO for care as well as members of the broader community.
“We know this is a very stressful time with Omicron spreading so rampantly in the community,” CHEO said in a notice announcing the meeting.
“We will have a panel of CHEO experts available to answer your questions – we’re here to support you.”
The Zoom town hall is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. CHEO says it will post an audio recording of the session on its website afterwards for people who can’t attend live.
They will also post frequently asked questions with answers from experts.
You can find more information here.
