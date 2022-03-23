CHEO moving COVID-19 Assessment Centre from Brewer Arena to the hospital

After 185,000 COVID-19 swabs and 6,000 care appointments, the COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena is closing its doors and moving to the hospital.

CHEO and Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce announced changes to the CHEO Assessment Centre at the arena on Brewer Way.

Starting Thursday, the CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic will be relocated to CHEO's main campus on Smyth Road.

The new clinic location at CHEO will continue to distribute do-it-your-self test kits to eligible kids and youth, in addition to in-person consultations with CHEO's assessment team.

"Brewer Arena is going back to hockey and skating," CHEO President Alex Munter said on Twitter.

"With few children now eligible for PCR testing, both COVID testing and the Kids Come First care clinic are moving to CHEO's main site. (185,000 swabs and 6,000 care appoints later!)"

You can book an appoint through the Ottawa Public Health website.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says the Ottawa Hospital will continue to operate the COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Area.

Eligible residents over the age of 18 can continue to pick-up and drop-off a Do-It-Yourself Test Kit at the trailer located in Brewer Park.

For now, THANK YOU to @CHEO staff, medical staff and community physicians who got this resource up and running within days in March 2020.

You innovated and adapted, worked your hearts out, supported families and protected our community. ��#ForeverGrateful #TrueHeroes pic.twitter.com/p4pMN60lLf

RAY FRIEL TESTING CENTRE

The Ray Friel COVID-19 Testing Centre is moving from the Ray Friel Recreation Complex to the Orleans Health Hub on Mer-Bleue Road.

Starting Friday, the new location at the Orleans Health Hub will operate as a drive-up centre, where residents will self-administer a COVID-19 swab inside their vehicle.

A testing area will also be available for residents who arrive without a vehicle or for residents who cannot self-administer their own swab (such as very young children).

To book an appointment, visit the Ottawa Public Health website.