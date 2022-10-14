CHEO opens state-of-the-art diagnostics and treatment lab

CHEO says it is ushering in a new era of diagnostics and treatment with the opening of a state-of-the-art "IR Cath and Sim" lab.

The lab is where experts perform interventional radiology, catheterizations, and simulations for young patients requiring care at the children's hospital in Ottawa.

"This is a catheterization and interventional radiology lab that we have installed, which is an X-ray machine that takes pictures in real time so you can see the moving pictures as you acquire them," CHEO Chief of Cardiology Dr. Jane Lougheed told CTV News at Noon.

CHEO says the newly installed equipment will allow staff to perform three times the number of procedures it can now, while improving access and safety.

"The impact of this new simulation facility will be felt broadly by health-care providers and the patients they care for, said Dr. Anna-Theresa Lobos, CHEO's Simulation Medical Director.

"This new facility allows health-care professionals from all disciplines to master skills through simulation-based learning. It will enhance and advance pediatric health care and patient safety."

CHEO says the lab redevelopment was made possible by donations, including a $2 million corporation donation from CP during the CP Women's Open in 2017.

"We know that investing in kids’ health today is good for the individual patient and good for the entire health system over the long term," CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter said in a statement. "This investment will help an entire generation of patients live their best lives and that is definitely something to celebrate."

CHEO will be operating the lab five days a week. Dr. Lougheed says they have discussed how the new lab will help reduce wait times for imaging.

"We expect to be able to actually put a lot more children through these procedures compared to previously where we always had to coordinate a little bit differently to get these cases done," Dr. Lougheed said Friday afternoon.

"In fact, we often had to send children outside of Ottawa, sometimes out of province, sometimes to an adult hospital to have these procedures done."

