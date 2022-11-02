CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients

CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.

The children's hospital says it's "well beyond its capacity and wait times are, unfortunately, historically long" as respiratory illness season gets underway in Ottawa.

"Like most pediatric hospitals across the country, CHEO is experiencing an unprecedented major surge. There is a significant increase in the number of young patients with acute viral respiratory infections including RSV, COVID and the seasonal flu," CHEO said in a media release.

Wait times to see a physician at CHEO peaked at 20 hours over the weekend, and was reported at six hours on Wednesday evening.

CHEO says to address the "emergency situation", it is taking a series of measures to ensure that young people get the "emergency, critical and acute care they need."

The actions include:

Postponing some non-urgent surgeries and procedures to free up staff

Postponing some clinic appointments to free up staff

Redeploying clinicians with critical care skills who may be working in other parts of CHEO to help in the CHEO ICU

Reassigning staff to support emergency, acute and critical care needs

Scheduling staff from across CHEO who have put up their hand to support care teams in non-clinical ways

Expanding staffing and clinic hours at the Kids Come First and East Ottawa Kids Clinic

"We are quickly hiring more staff and getting them on the floors," CHEO said.

CHEO is also starting its enhanced peak viral season measures on Thursday, which includes only allowing one patient/caregiver at the bedside of a child.

"We know that lengthy waits delays and postponed surgeries are distressing for our young patients and families," CHEO said. "It’s a gut-punch to have to take these actions, but we believe that together we will get through this. Rest assured, any kids requiring urgent care will always been seen immediately."

Any families who are impacted by the changes to surgeries, procedures and clinics will be contacted by CHEO.

Ottawa's medical officer of health warned Wednesday morning that this "respiratory season will be challenging," and urged all residents to get their COVID-19 booster and their flu vaccine.

"The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and the health care system is to stay up to date on all your vaccinations," Dr. Vera Etches said.

"This winter will be hard on our community as several respiratory viruses will be circulating simultaneously creating stressors on our community and our health care system."