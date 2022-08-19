CHEO president speaks out after being targeted by homophobic slurs

The president and CEO of CHEO in Ottawa is speaking out after he was targeted by homophobic slurs while walking his young son to daycare earlier this week.

"Somebody on the street called out my name and started shouting out homophobic insults," Alex Munter said.

Munter says having his four-year-old son with him made the verbal attack even worse.

"That's happened to me many times over the decades but you know there's a little boy there and just to think that somebody is just so consumed by hatred, that they would subject a child, nobody should be subjected to it, but to subject a child to it as well was really infuriating."

Munter says this is just one example of why having Capital Pride is so important.

"Pride has always been a a celebration, a celebration that is about allowing people to be who they are, to recognize that love is love, that we are a community where we support each other," said Munter, adding "especially as the Ottawa Police reports an increase in the number of hate crimes, that the event, the week is more important than ever."

This year's Capital Pride, which kicks off on Sunday and culminates with the parade on Aug. 28, feature dozens of free events celebrating the 2SLGBTQ+ community and advocating for change.

"We know folks are still having trouble accessing Trans healthcare. Folks walking down the street are still facing challenges you know holding hands or just being who they are," said Toby Whitfield, Capital Pride's executive director. "In so many ways Pride is important, both as a moment to celebrate and as a moment to progress forward."

This morning, a passerby called out my name and hurled homophobic slurs.

I was walking my son to daycare.

Just in case you ever wonder why #Pride remains relevant. ��️‍��

Please help out if you can. https://t.co/kJtwySWaZM