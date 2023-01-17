CHEO resumes treating older teens as pressures ease

CHEO says it is once again providing care for older teenagers after two months of sending them to adult hospitals to deal with a never-before-seen surge in respiratory illnesses among younger children.

In November, CHEO began redirecting all 16-year-old and 17-year-old patients to the Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital for emergency and inpatient care.

On Tuesday, the hospital announced that is no longer the case as the pressures ease from an unprecedented surge in viral illness among younger children.

"As these pressures are now stabilizing, CHEO is again providing emergency and inpatient care to all children and youth, including all 16- and 17-year-olds," the hospital said in a statement.

"CHEO is thankful for the collaboration of our regional care partners for the numerous ways they’ve helped, including The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway Carleton Hospital, Hôpital Montfort, and many other hospitals in our region and across the province."

The hospital took a number of measures in the fall as the number of children needing treatment surged, particularly those under four years old who needed help breathing.

CHEO cancelled some non-urgent surgeries and procedures, opened a second pediatric intensive care unit, redeployed clinicians and staff to help in the ICU, and brought in the Red Cross to help with staffing.

Mental health services in high demand

In its update on Tuesday, CHEO said although the rates of respiratory illness are stabilizing, the demand for mental health services remains very high.

"CHEO Mental Health is caring for more children and youth than ever before, and their health care needs are more complex," the statement said. "While CHEO is again providing emergency and inpatient care to all children and youth, CHEO Mental Health is often at or above capacity."

CHEO said families can visit 1Call1Click.ca for timely referrals to a wide range of appropriate mental health services.

"All children and youth requiring emergency care, whether for medical, surgical or mental health concerns, can come to the CHEO Emergency Department. Families can also continue to seek emergency care at any of the region’s hospitals that may be closer to home."