CHEO's $4.7M Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off

Your annual chance to win a fully furnished multimillion-dollar home while benefitting the CHEO Foundation is here.

CHEO’s Dream of a Lifetime lottery has kicked off, with a grand prize valued at $3.1 million including a brand new, state-of-the-art home in Manotick.

This year’s dream home, called the ‘Caraway,’ is a 4,600-square-foot ‘customized’ bungalow with a loft space and a wraparound porch.

The home isn’t yet open to the public, but the CHEO Foundation says a virtual tour will be ready next month.

Along with the home, the grand prize winner will also receive:

$100,000 in cash

A 2021 LTD Hybrid Explorer from Donnelly Ford Lincoln

House cleaning services for a year

Legal services from Mann Lawyers

Moving services from Adam’s Moving

$5,000 in groceries from Farm Boy

The overall value of all the available prizes is more than $4.7 million.

Lottery tickets are $100 each or three for $250. You can also get 50/50 tickets for $10 each, or five for $25 and 15 for $50.

There are also bundles available: Five lottery tickets and 15 50/50 tickets for $500; three lottery tickets and 15 50/50 tickets for $300 or one lottery ticket plus 15 50/50 tickets for $150.

Tickets can be ordered online and by calling (613) 722-KIDS (5437) or 1-877-562-5437.

Here are some dates to keep in mind: