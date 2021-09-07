CHEO's $4.7M Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off
Your annual chance to win a fully furnished multimillion-dollar home while benefitting the CHEO Foundation is here.
CHEO’s Dream of a Lifetime lottery has kicked off, with a grand prize valued at $3.1 million including a brand new, state-of-the-art home in Manotick.
This year’s dream home, called the ‘Caraway,’ is a 4,600-square-foot ‘customized’ bungalow with a loft space and a wraparound porch.
The home isn’t yet open to the public, but the CHEO Foundation says a virtual tour will be ready next month.
Along with the home, the grand prize winner will also receive:
- $100,000 in cash
- A 2021 LTD Hybrid Explorer from Donnelly Ford Lincoln
- House cleaning services for a year
- Legal services from Mann Lawyers
- Moving services from Adam’s Moving
- $5,000 in groceries from Farm Boy
The overall value of all the available prizes is more than $4.7 million.
Lottery tickets are $100 each or three for $250. You can also get 50/50 tickets for $10 each, or five for $25 and 15 for $50.
There are also bundles available: Five lottery tickets and 15 50/50 tickets for $500; three lottery tickets and 15 50/50 tickets for $300 or one lottery ticket plus 15 50/50 tickets for $150.
Tickets can be ordered online and by calling (613) 722-KIDS (5437) or 1-877-562-5437.
Here are some dates to keep in mind:
- Car, camping or cash deadline: midnight Friday, Sept. 24
- Early Bird deadline: midnight Friday, Nov. 19
- Closing date for all ticket sales: midnight Friday, Dec. 17
- Car, camping or cash prize draw: Wednesday, Oct. 13
- Early Bird Prize draw: Tuesday, Dec. 14
- 50/50 and final draws: Wednesday, Jan. 5