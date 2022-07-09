Cherry Festival returns for 15th season

Cherry Park in Kitchener hosted the 15th annual Cherry Festival on Saturday, July 9 with an estimated 4,000 attendees.

All things cherry were celebrated, including fresh cherries, cherry pie, cherry tarts and chocolate cherry brownies.

One festival attendee, whose American Sign Language interpreter told CTV News he signed: “he is excited because Cherry Festival is a big event and it's super fun seeing people again and old friends. And his favourite is all things cherry. Very delicious. Cherry pie is the best thing he likes about here.”

Attendees also had the option to check out live entertainment, children's activities, axe throwing, mini putt and a vintage car show.