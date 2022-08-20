Chesley and Walkerton Emergency Departments closed this weekend

Some hospital emergency departments will be closed in our region this weekend.

Chesley and Walkerton's emergency rooms are closed Saturday and Sunday from 5pm until 7am.

Seaforth's emergency room will close Sunday evening and St. Marys will close every night next week.

"We needed to essentially mobilize an all hands on deck kind of concept to clear the ED to make space for incoming patients," said Dr. Andrew Arcand, Chief of Emergency Medicine in Markham-Stouffville.

Wait times can be up to 14 hours with initial assessments averaging an hour and a half.

Officials blame nursing shortages for the closures.