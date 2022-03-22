Chesley, Ont. man wins $104k with Lotto 6/49

A Chesley, Ont. man has won over $104,000 by playing Lotto 6/49.

Philip Jackman, 55, claimed second prize in the Jan. 26 draw worth $104,529.20.

Jackman says he will finish building his house and invest some of it. “I’ll also treat myself to a trip to Jamaica,” he said.

The winning ticket was bought at a Petro-Canada station in Scarborough.