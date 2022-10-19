Chesley, Ont. residents fear closure of their community hospital

Chesley residents are mad and afraid that the lengthy closure of their community’s emergency department will ultimately lead to the closure of their entire hospital.

“We’re really afraid, because we’ve already lost so much. Could this be the next thing we lose,” says Chesley resident, Sara Lynne Leask.

“It seems to be some sort of emergency department or the hospital could be in jeopardy,” adds Chesley area resident, Wayne Elder.

Most of Chesley’s 1,800 residents packed their community centre Tuesday night for a meeting about the future of their hospital. Despite assurances that the Chesley hospital will remain open, an emergency department closure lasting until at least Dec. 2 due to a lack of qualified nurses has people concerned about their personal health and safety.

“My partner had a heart attack in March. I live within a block-and-a-half of the hospital. I phoned 9-1-1 because our emergency department was closed. Ambulance response time was half an hour,” says Bernice Kosak.

Jan Thynne says, “I had a bad fall last winter. Fortunately, the ambulance showed up quickly. I was taken to the Chesley emergency department and received excellent treatment. They had to eventually send me to Owen Sound, but at least I was seen and attended to within a couple of minutes.”

“I suffered a stroke. I felt it coming on, and it was a matter of only 45 seconds to the Chesley Hospital. Every other hospital is 30 to 45 minutes away,” adds long-time Chesley resident, Doug Walsh.

“I have a complex needs adult child, so having access to medical resources right in my own community is extremely important,” says Sara-Lynne Leask.

Hospital administrators from the South Bruce Grey Health Centre say it’s unlikely Chesley’s ER reopens to 24/7 care, even after the planned early December reopening date, and that reduced service will be almost certain.

“It may be a reduced hours emergency department. It may be an urgent care centre, but we need to ensure we’ve got care being provided to the community of Chesley,” says South Bruce Grey Health Centre CEO, Michael Barrett, who some in the crowd suggested should lose his job over the ER closure.

London NDP MPPs joined the calls to help reopen Chesley’s ER.

“It’s alarming that the Chesley ER has been forced to close for eight weeks due to a critical lack of nurses. Our hearts are hurting for this community, which is living with the stress and anxiety of not knowing where to turn if an emergency strikes or being forced to drive long distances to access care,” say Terance Kernaghan, Peggy Sattler and Teresa Armstrong in a group statement.

Local Conservative MPP Rick Byers says he’ll take the loud and clear resident concerns back to Toronto with him.

“This is the number one priority for me as MPP, in our community of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound,” he says. “So I’ll do whatever I can.”

While solutions to Chesley’s acute nursing shortage and lengthy ER closure were not found Tuesday night, one thing was clear — Chesley and area is going to fight like hell to keep its hospital open.

“I’m so proud of our passionate community. Full house. Everyone engaged, totally. Everyone wants our ER back to 24/7,” says Arran-Elderslie Mayor, Steve Hammell.

“Everybody in this town of Chesley and surrounding area really cherish their hospital,” says Bernice Kosak. “We’re going to fight for it.”