Chesley residents vow to fight for their hospital
It was standing room only at the Chesley Community Centre Tuesday night.
Most of the town’s 1,800 residents turned up for a public meeting about the future of the local hospital.
Chesley’s emergency department has been closed since Oct. 7 and will remain closed until at least Dec. 2 due to a lack of qualified nurses.
The lengthy closure of the towns ER has many in the community concerned about the future of the entire hospital.
“We had to fight to keep the hospital open 20-25 years ago as well. It means everything to us,” said Chesley senior Doug Walsh.
Hospital officials and Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers got an earful from residents about the ER closure and concerns about public safety they fear it may cause.
“We have no intention of closing the Chesley hospital. We will spend the next few weeks trying to figure out a way forward that will hopefully resume some sort of emergency room care or urgent care centre to Chesley,” said South Bruce Grey Health Centre CEO Michael Barrett.
Residents say they’ll fight to get their ER reopened to 24/7 care as they did over 20 years ago when the future of the small, rural hospital was in question.
-
Canadian environmental group hoping to work with businesses to reduce plastics in food industryCanadian organization Ocean Wise has launched a new initiative to help remove what it calls unnecessary plastics in the food and beverage industry.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It’s a whole industry in the making': Researchers working to turn greenhouse gas into undersea rockNew research shows carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere could turn to rock in 25 years if injected into the ocean floor off Vancouver Island.
-
Mayoral candidate vows to build at-grade boulevard in place of Gardiner East ExpresswayMayoral hopeful Gil Penalosa wants to cancel the “wasteful” rebuild of the Gardiner East Expressway and instead replace the elevated highway with an at-grade boulevard.
-
Sask. Cancer Agency gets new presidentThe Saskatchewan Cancer Agency has announced that Deb Bulych has taken over at their new president and CEO.
-
Teenage boy arrested as part of ongoing Toronto taxi scam investigationA 14-year-old boy has been arrested in part of an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which unsuspected victims are approached for help on the streets of Toronto.