Chestermere Peace Officers are asking the family of a child who fell through the ice of a storm pond Friday to contact them to confirm the child's wellbeing.

Authorities responded to a call Friday afternoon from a member of the public who had seen a child fall through the ice at Kinniburgh Storm Pond before climbing out and leaving the scene.

Officers attended the scene and spoke with several witnesses but have been unable to locate the child or child's family.

Chestermere Fire Services also attended the scene and through a search of the location, were able to determine the child had been freed from the snow-covered ice.

The city would like to remind residents that storm ponds can be very dangerous due to fluctuations in ice quality. Activities on storm ponds in the city are prohibited.

Storm water runoff can contain high amounts of salt and other contaminates which can weaken the ice.

Authorities would like the child's family to reach out as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to contact Chestermere Peace Officers at 403-207-7058 or email enforcement@chestermere.ca.