Chestermere city staffer charged with assault in connection with January incident

A city staffer in Chestermere is now facing a formal charge of assault after police were made aware of an incident while she was working at city hall last month.

Chestermere RCMP laid that charge against 56-year-old Kim Leanne Wallace.

Wallace is the City of Chestermere’s director of corporate services.

She has also acted in a chief-of-staff role in the past.

CTV News approached Wallace about this incident earlier this week, at which time she said these allegations are “very, very false.”

RCMP say they were made aware of an incident at Chestermere city hall on Jan. 26 and started an investigation.

Wallace was arrested Wednesday.

She has since been released from custody and is set to return to provincial court in Strathmore on March 3.

Chestermere Mayor Jeff Colvin previously denied this incident happened, calling it a wild goose chase for the media that was exaggerated and propagated by people with their own political agendas.

He did say, however, he is willing to co-operate with an RCMP investigation and any next steps that might take place.

“We definitely have to work with any authorities, of course. And again, our job is to make sure that you know everything in our city is protecting the safety of our citizens and of course our staff and management. We take that very seriously,” Colvin said.

CTV News has reached out to the alleged victim, but has not yet heard back.

CTV News has also reached out to Colvin for a response on this assault charge, but has not yet heard back.