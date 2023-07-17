Chestermere city staffer testifies in her own defence at assault trial

The criminal trial for Kim Wallace, director of corporate services with the City of Chestermere, got underway in Strathmore on Monday, with the accused testifying in her own defence.

Wallace is charged with assault against a fellow city staffer.

She pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

The charge stems from an incident at city hall on Jan 13.

Court heard the testimony of the alleged victim, Sarah Willgress, who said she was berated by Wallace, her direct boss, that morning over the city's communications strategy needing to be presented to council.

This was following a "perception from council," according to Wallace, that the communications team was doing a poor job of connecting with residents and painting the city in a bright light, amid several investigations regarding council and the city's conduct and governance.

It was a group meeting between Wallace, Willgress and three other members of the city's communications team in a second-floor office of city hall.

Willgress told Crown prosecutor Kaitlyn Perrin she was sitting in a chair when Wallace stood over top of her, started screaming and aggressively poked her twice in the right shoulder.

"I was shaking so much, I physically felt sick and didn't know what to say," Willgress told court.

Willgress said Wallace then left the communications office for her own office, next door, before returning 10 minutes later and "swatting" her shoulder.

Willgress testified that the job she was in was her "dream" job but she did not consent to the physical contact.

"Kim, this isn't normal, this is not healthy," Willgress testified.

She said Wallace had an abrasive management style with "a lot of intimidation."

"I've never worked with anyone as abrasive and scary as Kim," Willgress said.

Willgress told court these types of incidents were not common.

She left her role on Feb. 22.

Graydon Pease and Lauren Merrifield, two members of the communications team, also were in the room where the alleged incident occurred.

Both told court the "aggressive pokes" did occur.

WALLACE'S TESTIMONY

The 56-year-old Wallace testified that there were numerous complaints about the communications team, one she was trying to defend to council.

"I raised my voice, I never screamed," she said.

"I got louder."

Wallace denied the poking incident in the communications office ever took place, and said she was too far away from Willgress to even touch her.

"I left the room, and I went into my office, and I sat down and I thought, this is just so wrong that we are arguing like that in front of the staff," Wallace said.

"I went back into the room and Sarah had her back slightly to the door and so I tapped Sarah on the shoulder to get her attention."

During cross-examination from the Crown, Wallace vehemently denied the poking, saying it did not happen.

"I would never touch anybody like that," she said.

Alain Hepner, Wallace's lawyer, told CTV News after court was adjourned it was critical for Wallace to testify in her own defence.

"The facts all came out today and I think that's good for my client, so we'll take it to the next step, argument, and let the judge decide," Hepner said.

Mayor Jeff Colvin testified as a character witness in defence of Wallace, along with two sitting city councillors.

The Crown asked for an adjournment from Justice Karen Crowshoe until Aug. 4 to look over rebuttal evidence that calls into question Wallace's character.

From there, closing arguments will be made and a date will be set by Crowshoe for her decision.