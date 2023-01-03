Chestermere man charged with impaired driving of an off-highway vehicle

The City of Chestermere says charges have been laid against a local man in connection with an incident where he was believed to be driving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) while impaired.

On Dec. 31 around 1:45 a.m., the city says, peace officers along with the RCMP were called to respond to Chestermere Lake, where residents had reported a group of individuals driving on the lake’s surface and creating excessive amounts of noise while doing so.

Officers attended the scene to break up the gathering and managed to encourage two drivers to stop.

However, when personnel attempted to speak with them, one of the drivers fled the scene.

"Police followed the driver back to a nearby residence," the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A male from Chestermere was subsequently arrested and now faces several charges, including numerous Traffic Safety Act (violations), impaired driving (provincial sanctions), and criminal flight from police."

The man's licence has also been suspended and his OHV is impounded for 30 days.

Municipal enforcement says while some would see the situation as innocent fun, there is inherent danger nonetheless.

"This event had the potential to result in significant and unintended consequences, and demonstrates that the operation of any motorized vehicle, even an OHV, under the influence of alcohol, is still "impaired driving," officials said.

While the City of Chestermere is working through a pilot project regarding OHVs, it reminds all residents that operation of such vehicles within city limits is prohibited outside the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.