Chestermere Music Fest – music, food trucks, and family-friendly fun by the lake

A free, one-day music festival on the shores of Chestermere Lake is set for Saturday and all are welcome to attend.

Chestermere Music Fest will be held in John Peake Park starting at 11 a.m., when the marketplace and book sale open. The marketplace will close for the day at 4 p.m., and concerts will start at 1 p.m.

Food trucks will be present from noon until the end of the festival at 10:30 p.m. There will also be a beer garden open from 3 p.m. until the end of the night.

Festival organizers were planning on a fireworks show to close out the event but that has been canceled due to a fire ban.

Families are encouraged to enjoy a wagon ride or let kids play at the children’s pavilion, both opening at noon and closing at 4 p.m.

“I’m excited for the opportunity for the community to come together. We’ve all been under restrictions, and we have an opportunity to get out and reconnect in a nice wide-open space, and enjoy some local talent,” said Nancie Huneault, culture and special events planner with the City of Chestermere.

Huneault hopes to see between 3,000 and 4,000 people attend the festival throughout the day.

The festival will be headlined by Canadian country artist Lori Kole. She will be taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Musical performances will begin with the band Fender Bender, followed by Wild Mint Arts. Then, Devin Cooper will take the stage, followed by The Blenders, Canadian Idol artist Will Randall, and the Rocky Mountain Maniacs.

“I do have a soft spot for our long-time performers, Wild Mint Arts. Jessica [McMann], she is a long-time participant that we have usually for Canada Day," said Huneault.

"She’s an Indigenous performer, and I thoroughly enjoy watching the performances of the dances."

Organizers plan to not have plastic water bottles or straws at the festival. Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable bottles and refill them at the provided water buggy.

There will be reusable bottles for sale as well, with proceeds going to the Gifts of Kindness Fund – a community-based, not-for-profit organization.

The boat launch will be closed Saturday, as there is plenty of foot traffic expected around the lake that day. Parking at John Peake Park will also be closed after 6 a.m. Saturday.

Masks will not be required at the festival, but Huneault says people are encouraged to wear one if they want. There will be hand sanitizer stations located throughout the park, and there is lots of space for social distancing.

Huneault says she wants people to feel comfortable to come into the park and enjoy the festivities.

“The city of Chestermere is excited to host this festival and we look forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy [themselves]," she said. "It’s going to be a hot day."

More information on the festival can be found online.