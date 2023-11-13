Chestermere shooting victim drove himself to help: RCMP

Mounties out of Chestermere are on the hunt for suspects after a late-night shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.

RCMP in the city near-east of Calgary say the victim was shot in his vehicle in the area of Meganser Drive just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the gunfire, police say the incident was reported and the victim drove himself to the local RCMP station -- and a waiting EMS crew.

According to police, the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

There was a second person in the vehicle who police say was not injured in the shooting.

The identity of the shooters -- and their motive -- are unknown at this time.

But investigators say they're looking for a dark-coloured pickup.

Anyone with information that might help investigators with this case is asked to contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.