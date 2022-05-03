Chi-Cheemaun ferry beginning on time despite March fire
The Chi-Cheemaun ferry is expected to begin operating on time despite suffering damage caused by a fire in March.
A fire broke out in the ferry’s boiler room while in dry-dock on March 12.
According to the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), the fire was quickly put out by members of the on-board crew and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
Since the fire, OSTC worked to have the ferry ready in time for its first day of service Friday.
The ferry’s first trip of the 2022 season leaves Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula at 8:50 a.m. and arrives in South Baymouth on Manitoulin Island at 10:50 a.m.
OSTC said it is not anticipating any delays, but if there are, anybody who has purchased a ticket can reschedule their trip or get a refund.
The full schedule is posted on the OSTC website.
Reservations are being accepted and can be done online at the OSTC website or by telephone at 1-800-265-3163.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Leamington landmark will remain closed because of an unpaved parking lot and drainage issuesBirdie’s Perch, a popular take-out restaurant near Point Pelee National Park, will not be reopening for the busy 2022 tourist season.
-
Have you recently bought a house? We want to hear from youHave you purchased a home recently? CTV News Toronto would like to hear from you.
-
1 shot on Samson Cree Nation, shooter still at large: RCMPThe person responsible for a shooting on Samson Cree Nation in late April is still at large, according to Mounties.
-
One COVID-19-related death, 41 new cases reported in Middlesex-LondonThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg police searching for Mercedes following reported carjackingWinnipeg police officers are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Mercedes after a reported carjacking on Monday.
-
Illicit drug overdose toll down in March, but still a record-breaking number of deaths so far in 2022A report from British Columbia's coroner service shows that despite a slightly lower death toll in March, 2022 is still shaping up to be the deadliest year in the province's overdose crisis.
-
Calgary police investigate fatal crash in MidnaporeCalgary police are investigating a fatal crash community of Midnapore.
-
'This feeling is hard to describe': Amherstburg woman wins $1 milion with Lotto 6/49An Amherstburg grandmother plans to renovate her home and drop her work schedule to part time now that she’s $1 million dollars richer.
-