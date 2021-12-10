Chiarelli, Deans, McKenney will run for mayor of Ottawa as unofficial campaign begins

Two current Ottawa councillors and a former mayor are set to run for Mayor of Ottawa in the next election, while a prominent former federal politician says she will not run to lead the city of Ottawa.

Within hours of Mayor Jim Watson announcing he will not seek a fourth term as mayor of Ottawa, all eyes turned to who will put their name on the ballot for the next election.

Bob Chiarelli, Coun. Diane Deans and Coun. Catherine McKenney confirmed they will be running for mayor in next fall's election.

Nominations open on May 2, 2022 for the 2022 City of Ottawa municipal election, with the final day to file nomination papers Aug. 19.

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24.

With 318 days left until the election, CTV News Ottawa looks at possible candidates for Mayor.

BOB CHIARELLI

Former Ottawa mayor and Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Bob Chiarelli says he will run for mayor in the election.

Chiarelli tells CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson he has a team in place to run for mayor.

Chiarelli says the main issues will be Light Rail Transit, roads and housing.

Chiarelli served as mayor of the amalgamated city of Ottawa from 2000 to 2006, before losing to Larry O'Brien in the election campaign. Chiarelli served as MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean from 2010 to 2018.

DIANE DEANS

Long-time Coun. Diane Deans will be running for Mayor of Ottawa in 2022.

"Today, I announced that I will be running for Mayor of Ottawa in 2022," said Deans on Twitter.

"I am so grateful for all of the support from my family, friends, colleagues, constituents, & Ottawa residents from across this city. I can’t wait to share my vision for our amazing city in the coming months."

Deans spoke to reporters outside Ottawa City Hall.

"I have contemplated seeking the mayoralty and many of our citizens have been asking me to seek the mayoralty of the city of Ottawa, and I have contemplated that on more than one occasion," said Deans.

"I love this city; I have a vision for this city. My first priority is to bring this city back together. I think this city has been seriously divided, especially this term where the rural and suburban communities have been pitted against the core of the city and we are one city.We are stronger together."

Deans says she has "lots of priorities", including getting the transit system "back on track", the housing emergency and climate change.

"I will have a lot more to say about my priorities in a more formal announcement in the new year."

Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Hall in 1994, and has served eight terms.

MATHIEU FLEURY

Ottawa Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury says he is "considering" running for mayor of Ottawa, but it's too early to announce.

Fleury was first elected in 2010.

CATHERINE MCKENNEY

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney will be running for mayor in next fall's election.

"I've been meeting with people, I've been talking about it, thinking very seriously about it for probably a good part of a year," said McKenney in an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"I was ready to make an announcement at any point. Today seemed like a good day."

McKenney represents a downtown ward, but notes, "I lived in and worked for the councillor for Kanata for many years. I do understand the needs of suburban communities, residents. I was one of one of them; I worked with them.

"I look forward to the next several months continuing to talk to people and understanding exactly what they're looking for in their city."

McKenney says Ottawa residents "want a green healthy city," and want the city to take action on climate change

McKenney was first elected councillor in 2014.

CATHERINE MCKENNA

Former Ottawa Centre MP and cabinet minister Catherine McKenna quickly cut off any talk of running for mayor.

"Because people are asking: Thank you but I don't intend to run for Mayor of Ottawa. My focus remains on tackling climate change," said McKenna, who did not seek re-election in September's federal election.

"But Ottawa deserves a great mayor. So I hope good people step up and run including strong women. Politics matter."

And because people are asking: Thank you but I don't intend to run for Mayor of Ottawa.�� My focus remains on tackling climate change.



But Ottawa deserves a great Mayor. So I hope good people step up and run including strong women. Politics matters.

LISA MACLEOD

Ontario cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod will not run for Mayor.

CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson reported that MacLeod will stay in provincial cabinet and will not run for mayor.

MacLeod was first elected in 2006 in the riding of Nepean-Carleton. MacLeod is currently the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.