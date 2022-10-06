Chiarelli wants Ottawa to be declared officially bilingual

Mayoral candidate Bob Chiarelli wants the city of Ottawa to be declared officially bilingual.

Chiarelli says if elected, council will ask the provincial and federal governments to declare the capital officially bilingual.

"It has to be more than just a symbolic gesture and photo op," Chiarelli said in a media release. "It must be a significant recognition of one of the country's founding languages."

In 2001, Council enacted the Bilingualism Policy, which reaffirms its commitment to offer services in English and French to residents.

"This is not creating any new rights other than finally recognizing the reality we already know, that Canada’s Capital City is officially bilingual," Chiarelli said.