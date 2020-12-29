Jonathan Toews, the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, is sitting out of training camp due to an undisclosed medical issue, with no word on when he plans to return.

In a statement released by the NHL team on Tuesday, Toews said he has been experiencing symptoms during the offseason that have left him feeling "drained and lethargic."

He said he is working with doctors to understand the condition but plans to sit out for the team's training camp, which begins on Jan. 3.

“Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp," Toews said in the statement.

"I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn't be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition."

Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman said Toews' health is the top priority and that the organization will give him all the needed resources to help him return to the game.

"We will continue to support him as he is an important part of our family," Bowman said in a statement. "I've been in regular communication with Jonathan recently and will continue that as he takes care of his health."

Toews, who was born in Winnipeg, has been with the Chicago Blackhawks for 13 seasons, winning three Stanley Cup Championships during that time.