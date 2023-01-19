Chicago stunt driver busted going 170km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

A 31-year-old Chicago driver has been charged after getting pulled over on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Officers with Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) say the driver was going 170 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

A 31y/o from Chicago, Illonois is facing Stunt Driving charges after an #ElginOPP (CK Det.) Officer stopped him going 170km/h in a 100 km/h zone on #HWY401, @MunicCK. #slowdown #DriveSafe ^bp pic.twitter.com/9CYKQn6eyK