Chick-Fil-A wants to set up in London

A controversial fast food chain may be coming to London.

An application for signage for a Chick-Fil-A outlet at 3459 Wonderland Rd. South near Wharncliffe Road has been received and under review at city hall.

There is no word on when the restaurant may open.

The company's former president has had ties to an American Christian charity that has been accused of trying to limit LGBTQ2S+ rights.

In 2019, the chain's charitable foundation stopped donating to two organizations that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ2S+.

A Windsor location opened to protests in October 2021.