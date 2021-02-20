Members of the general public were able to hit the slopes at Chicopee Ski Hill in Kitchener Saturday for the first time this winter.

Season ticket holders were welcomed back to the hills Friday, but the remaining skiers and snowboarders were able to join on Saturday.

“We’re so excited to be here and be open today. It’s our first day open to the public, and they’re coming out,” said Chicopee CEO Bill Creighton.

New safety measures have been put in place such as mandatory masks, distancing, and physical barriers to separate the lines.

“We were closed for about seven weeks. We missed all of Christmas, which is a big part of our season, and through January. We’ve really lost two-thirds of our season, but we’re looking for a good last third,” said Creighton.

Creighton previously told CTV News said they'll be down $2.5 million in revenue for the year, but is confident those eager to enjoy winter activities will help bring some money in.

He says the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program has helped cover at least 52 per cent of his staff wages, which has helped him bring back 90 per cent of the staff who were laid off.

Chicopee first cancelled field trips last February, which were followed by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.