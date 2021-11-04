Chicopee to require proof of vaccination this winter

Those looking to hit the slopes of Chicopee this season will have to have their proof of vaccination and ID with them.

According to a notice posted to the ski resort's website, all employees, volunteers, members, passholders, lesson participants, and guests who are 12 and older will need to have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before coming to the site.

Identification and proof of vaccination will need to be presented at entry points in order to get in.

The Ontario government does not require ski hills to ask for proof of vaccination or to have capacity limits.

Guests and employees at Chicopee will be required to wear a face mask from the parking lot onward, waiting in line, on the lift, interacting with members of the team, in all indoor spaces, and are encouraged to keep wearing them while skiing or snowboarding.

Those who are not wearing masks will receive a warning and punches to their day tickets, passes, or membership. If three warnings are received, guests will lose their day pass with no refund, and will need to meet with the director to possibly be reinstated for the others.

Physical distancing will be required in all areas of the resort. Those uncomfortable with big crowds are encouraged to go before 3 p.m.

Chicopee is set to open for the season on Dec. 18.