Chief coroner investigating after inmate dies at Sudbury Jail

The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating after an inmate at the Sudbury Jail died after he was taken to hospital Feb. 11.

In an email, Andrew Morrison, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, said two people in "medical distress" were taken to Health Sciences North that night.

"One inmate was pronounced deceased at hospital that evening, the other inmate was returned to the facility before morning," Morrison said. "It is not appropriate for the ministry to comment publicly further on this case as a number of investigations are underway."

He said when someone dies while incarcerated, multiple investigations take place.

"The Office of the Chief Coroner conducts a death investigation to determine cause and manner of death," Morrison said.

"The ministry conducts an internal investigation to determine whether all ministry policies and procedures were followed with respect to the care and custody of the deceased. The local police may investigate to determine if the death was the result of any criminal activity."

Should the coroner determine the death was caused by anything other than natural causes, Morrison said an inquest would be called. Should the death result from natural causes, an inquest would be at the discretion of the coroner.