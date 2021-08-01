Chief Dean Sayers looking ahead to new term

Batchewana First Nation is giving its long-time leader another mandate. Dean Sayers will serve another term as chief after defeating two challengers by a wide margin in the latest band council elections.

Chief Sayers brought in 424 votes, beating his nearest challenger by 230 votes. He says there are many issues he's looking to address in his new term, including some ongoing, national-level challenges.

"What's prominent in my mind is the relationship with the Crown," says Sayers. "We really need to revisit and create a strategic plan on how we're going to have the relationship realigned with the Crown so that it's more reflective of the original spirit and intent."

Sayers adds the $4 per year annuity issue, which has been in and out of the courts, is something else he's looking for resolution on.

"We've got a number of court decisions that tell Canada and Ontario to pay the rent," says Sayers. "We have these tables set, ready to have productivity and neither Canada nor Ontario have sent anybody to that table with any mandate to negotiate or resolve."

Sayers was first elected chief in 2006, and as of right now, he has no plans to seek a higher office.

"Who I am as an Anishinabek from Baawaating kind of defines that," he says. "If there's some kind of a turn on the trail ahead, I'm open to those kinds of considerations. And I'll let our ancestors and the spirits help in that determination."