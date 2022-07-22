Chief Delorme focuses on healing in light of Pope's visit to Canada

Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada on Sunday to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said that although the Pope is not making a visit to Marieval, his visit to Canada is important for their community’s continued healing journey.

“When we validated the unmarked graves a year and a couple weeks ago, it was really tough,” he said during an interview with CTV Morning Live. “It’s been a pretty tough year but also identifying our true healing mechanisms and how we’re going to get stronger.”

Delorme said the visit will fulfill one of the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, which is that the Pope issues “an apology to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools.”

“In this instance, this apology is going to affect residential school survivors in many different ways. Some have witnessed and seen the physical, sexual, mental abuse. Some had a decent time in residential school. This is what survivors are telling me,” he said.

Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Edmonton, Alta. on Sunday as his first stop.